Rajasthan Governor Sparks Row with Call for Beating, Sterilizing Rapists

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade sparked controversy on Monday with his remarks suggesting that rape accused should be beaten up on the spot and sterilized like stray dogs.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the Bharatpur Bar Council at the Mahatma Gandhi Veterinary College, Bagade said, “There are numerous laws and punishments, but criminals still don’t fear consequences. Rapists should be caught on the spot and beaten by people. The municipality sterilizes dogs when their population becomes uncontrollable—similarly, rapists should be sterilized.”

He also criticized bystanders who record videos of sexual crimes instead of intervening. “Women are molested and raped in public, yet people remain passive. They record videos instead of stopping the perpetrators. Action should be taken against them as well,” he said.

His remarks come as Rajasthan grapples with public outrage over a case in Beawar’s Vijainagar, where at least 11 people were arrested for allegedly raping five minors over a month. The incident has sparked protests across southern Rajasthan, with demands for stricter laws and swift justice.

Bagade’s statements have drawn mixed reactions. While some praised his strong stance against sexual violence, others criticized his choice of words, arguing that extreme measures violate legal and human rights principles. The Rajasthan government has not yet responded to his comments.