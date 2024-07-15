Rajasthan: Couple Jumps Into 90-Foot-Gorge as Train Arrives During Photoshoot
Hyderabad: A couple got severely injured as they jumped into a 90-foot-deep gorge from the Heritage Bridge in Rajasthan's Pali when a train appeared while they were having a photoshoot on the tracks on Sunday afternoon.
Soon after the incident, the husband and wife were admitted to the hospital. Currently, they are out of danger but their condition is critical.
According to reports, Rahul Mewada, 22, and Janhvi, 20, from Kalal Ki Pipaliyan in Bagdi Nagar, went to Gormghat by bike. They decided to have a photoshoot on the heritage bridge which is designed for the meter gauge train. Suddenly the train arrived on the bridge. The couple jumped from the bridge due to the panic, which resulted in severe injuries.
राजस्थान के पाली जिले में एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ। राहुल मेवड़ा अपनी पत्नी जाह्नवी संग हेरिटेज पुल पर फोटो शूट करा रहे थे। तभी ट्रेन आ गई। ट्रेन से बचने को दोनों 90 फीट गहरी खाई में कूद गए। दोनों का इलाज जारी है।— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 14, 2024
🚨Disturbing Visual🚨 pic.twitter.com/WwDSTd5jrW
Jahnvi is undergoing therapy for a leg fracture, while Rahul was sent to Jodhpur for additional care because of severe spinal injuries.
Rahul's sister and brother-in-law were accompanying the couple, who managed to escape safely by running as they saw the train approaching them.
Sunil Kumar Mahala, Senior Commercial Divisional Manager of Ajmer Railway Division, said that the loco pilot of the train had begun to brake, as he saw the couple on the bridge. Although the train halted, due to fear, the couple jumped off which resulted in severe injuries.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
