Rajasthan Collector Gives Up Salary to Speed Up Welfare Benefits for Poor

In a rare move, the District Collector of Rajsamand, Rajasthan, has announced that he will forgo his salary until poor residents of the district are covered under three major government poverty alleviation schemes.

According to a report by NDTV, District Collector Arun Kumar Hasija said there are two ways to get work done. “Either I could have cracked the whip and pressured my district officials to complete their task, or I could motivate them to work. I chose the latter. This pledge is meant to motivate them so that we can complete the enrolment process on time,” he said.

Nearly 30,000 people in Rajsamand district fall under the poor category. They are eligible for benefits under three key schemes: free ration or wheat under the National Food Security Act (NFSA); financial support for children who have lost parental care under the Palanhar Yojana; and social security pensions for single women, widows, and the elderly.

For many residents, these government benefits are crucial for survival.

“If our salary is delayed by even 10 days, we face many difficulties. Everyone’s life is linked to their income—children’s school fees, EMIs, credit card bills, and other expenses. I wanted my staff to understand the impact a 10-day delay can have. Now imagine the situation of poor people who receive just ₹1,500 per month from the government. If that amount is delayed for three months due to verification issues, it is nothing short of injustice,” Hasija said.

The impact of Hasija’s initiative became visible within 48 hours. About 88 per cent of the total 1,90,440 social security pension beneficiaries have already been verified. Verifications for 1,67,688 beneficiaries have been completed, while 22,752 cases are still pending.

Hasija expressed hope that similar progress would be achieved for beneficiaries of free rations under the NFSA and orphaned children under the Palanhar Yojana.

“This pledge is mine alone. I do not want to impose it on anyone else. Until my officers complete the verification process, I will not draw my January salary,” he said, adding that officials have assured him the work will be completed by January 31.