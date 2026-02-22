Rajaji to Replace Lutyens Statue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be replaced with a statue of C. Rajagopalachari, the first Indian Governor-General of independent India.

Speaking during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said that even after Independence, statues of British administrators remained at Rashtrapati Bhavan while Indian leaders were not accorded similar recognition. He said the country was moving away from colonial symbols and embracing figures representing Indian values.

“A statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens also stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, this statue will be replaced by a statue of Rajaji (C. Rajagopalachari),” he said.

Modi said the unveiling would take place on February 23 during the ‘Rajaji Utsav’ in the central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan. An exhibition on Rajagopalachari will also be organised from February 24 to March 1.

Referring to the ‘Panch-Pran’ outlined during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he said the initiative reflected efforts to shed colonial-era mindsets. He described Rajagopalachari as a leader who viewed power as service and whose public life continues to inspire.

Edwin Lutyens, along with Herbert Baker, had designed key landmarks in New Delhi, including Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and India Gate. A central part of the capital is known as Lutyens’ Delhi in recognition of his architectural contribution.