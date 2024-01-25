Panipuri Kills Two Children in Rajahmundry

Kakinada: Two children-Velapati Ramakrishna (10) and Velapati Vijay (6) died on Wednesday night, after reportedly consuming panipuri. According to family members of the deceased children, after eating panipuri, their children suffered from stomach-ache and they were brought to a hospital at Jangareddygudem where the doctors advised them to take them to the government hospital at Eluru. While they were taking them to the hospital at Eluru, they died on the way. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Jangareddygudem.

Jangareddygudem Sub-Inspector R.Mallikarjuna Reddy told the Deccan Chronicle that he can‘t tell surely the children died due to eating panipuri. He said that after consuming panipuri, the children ate rice along with beans, sambar and curd and later they suffered from the stomach ache. He said that investigation is gone on gathering primary evidence on the incident. He said that a case was registered under suspicious circumstances.

The family of the deceased migrated to Jangareddygudem from Nandyala for livelihood. They are running a plastic business.