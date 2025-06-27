Raj, Uddhav Thackeray Reunite To Oppose Hindi In Maharashtra Schools

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will jointly organize a protest march on July 5 against the state government's reported move to make Hindi compulsory up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy'.

The announcement was made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut at a press conference on Friday.

Raut said, "We are not against any language. We have always respected Hindi. People like us have always valued it. Our party uses Hindi in many ways. But the recent decision to make Hindi compulsory as the third language up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy' puts an unnecessary burden on children. It is both an academic and a linguistic issue."

Raut revealed that discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray resolved earlier plans for separate protests on July 6 and July 7, respectively, on the same issue.

"It was not good that two separate rallies would be taken out. I discussed with Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS will jointly begin this movement on July 5," he stated.

Raut took a sharp jab at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of orchestrating political damage to Maharashtra.



