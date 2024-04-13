Raj Thackeray Reiterates Support for Modi

“Narendra Modi should be the PM again. His government has taken many important steps in the interest of India’s development,” Raj Thackeray said.

Praising Mr. Modi for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Thackeray said, “The work of Ram Mandir was stalled for many decades. No one could complete that task. But the Modi government did it. Had PM Modi not been there, Ram temple would not have been built. It would have remained a pending issue,” he said.

In 2019, the MNS had not contested the Lok Sabha elections. However, Mr. Thackeray held public rallies against the BJP-led government. This time also, his party is not fielding their candidates, but has decided to support the BJP-led government. Mr. Thackeray is expected to campaign for the NDA candidates. However, he has not clarified if he will hold any election rallies.

Earlier, Mr. Thackeray had even critised Mr. Modi for working like a Prime Minister of a single state (Gujarat) and expressed concers over projects being allegedly moved to Gujarat from Maharashtra. However, after deciding to support Mr. Modi’s bid for the third Prime Ministerial stint, the MNS chief said the PM treated all states equally.

“Mr. Modi did not discriminate against any state. This is the reason why I have decided to support Mahayuti candidates wherever possible,” he said.

The polling for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held over five phases from April 19 to May 20. Mr. Thackeray said the MNS will prepare a list of leaders the ‘Mahayuti’ alliance can contact for poll coordination. He also said that he will take up the issues of classical language status for Marathi and restoration of forts in the state with the PM Modi-led government.