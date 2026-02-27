Raj Thackeray Questions FIR Delay In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Incident

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday met Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS leader Raj Thackeray alleging a ‘conspiracy’ in the Ajit Pawar plane crash and demanding an FIR against the aviation company involved. After meeting the NCP (SP) MLA, Raj Thackeray also expressed suspicion and urged deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar to break her silence on the issue.

“I have presented all the evidence and my concerns to the Chief Minister. Since the BJP is in power at the Centre also, I have urged him to take this up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We need transparency, not a superficial report,” Pawar said.

“The reason for meeting the Chief Minister is to present the doubts held by the people of Maharashtra and me. I have received all the research papers and documents, which I have handed over to the CM. I requested the CM to present this side to the union Home minister or senior leaders. I have demanded transparency in this investigation,” he added.

Raj Thackeray also questioned why an FIR has not yet been registered in connection with the fatal plane crash. “Why is Rohit Pawar’s FIR not being taken? It creates the impression that the Fadnavis government is being guided by suspicion rather than transparency,” he said.

According to him, Rohit Pawar has been attempting to get an FIR registered to enable what he describes as a transparent investigation into the incident. However, both the Marine Drive and Baramati Taluka police stations have refused to file a case.

Thackeray also pointed to the silence of Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's widow and current NCP President, urging her to speak out on the alleged technical lapses by the charter company, VSR Ventures.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said that multiple agencies are already examining the plane crash.

“The DGCA and DG Safety are investigating. We have initiated a CID probe, and at the family’s request, we have also written to the CBI,” he said.

The Maharashtra CM added that any doubts or concerns should be formally submitted to the DGCA for examination. “This is a sensitive matter. When investigations are underway, it is not appropriate to indulge in speculation. We must respect the dignity of the deceased and the family,” Fadnavis said.