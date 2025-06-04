Raj Thackeray Opposes Hindi In Schools, Demands Only Marathi And English

Mumbai: Not content with the Maharashtra Government’s decision to withdraw compulsion of Hindi language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has asked the ruling Mahayuti to stick to a two-language policy and teach only Marathi and English in primary schools.

“Only two languages – Marathi and English – be taught from Grade 1 in state schools. The state government should issue an order to this effect, failing which the MNS would hold protests in the state,” said Thackeray in a letter written to state’s school education minister Dada Bhuse.

In his letter, Thackeray has urged the Education Department to issue a clear and official written order stating that only Marathi and English will be taught from Grade 1 onwards.

His demand has come on the recent move by the state government introducing a three language formula, under which Hindi was made a compulsory third language. However, following public backlash and fierce opposition, the government later clarified that Hindi would not be made mandatory.

However, Thackeray alleged that despite this clarification, printing of Hindi textbooks may have already begun based on the earlier decision. “Is the government planning to roll back its revised decision simply because the books are printed? If the government reverts to its previous stance on Hindi in the future, it must bear full responsibility for the consequences,” he said.

“Hindi is not our national language. It is one of the many Indian languages, like those spoken in other states. Why was it being imposed? Was the government under some kind of pressure?” Thackeray asked.

The state government’s decision to make Hindi language compulsory apart from Marathi and English from standard one has created a huge controversy and been ridiculed from all quarters across the state.

The opposition parties including Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS all condemned the government’s move. The MNS workers staged protests aggressively in Mumbai and Pune opposing compulsion of Hindi language with Raj Thackeray saying his party would not tolerate the compulsion of Hindi in the state.

According to the GR issued by the school and education department of the state government, Hindi language would be compulsory as the third language in Marathi and English-medium schools for class one to class five from academic year 2025-26. At present, two languages - Marathi and English - have been mandatory for Class one to four in Marathi and English-medium schools.