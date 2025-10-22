Rain Washes Out India Women's Training Session Ahead of Crucial New Zealand Clash

Navi Mumbai (PTI): Heavy rains on Tuesday washed out India's training session ahead of their crucial Women's World Cup match against New Zealand here on Thursday. India and New Zealand will face off at the DY Patil Stadium in what could be a virtual quarterfinal as the two teams are locked in an intense battle for the last semifinal spot.

Seven-time champions Australia, South Africa and England have already booked their last-four spots.

India are in a desperate situation after having lost three of their five matches and are fourth on the table with four points.

New Zealand also have four points, courtesy one win and two washed out matches, but they are placed fifth with a negative net run rate.

On Tuesday, while the White Ferns were able to train at the main ground and the university ground, India didn't have any such luck.

Having gone through their warmup drills, the Indian players were forced inside as a heavy spell of rain along with strong winds washed out their practice session.

India will come back on Wednesday afternoon for their final nets session ahead of the clash on Thursday.