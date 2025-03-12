 Top
Rain Brings Relief to Dakshina Kannada Amid Heatwave

Gururaj A Paniyadi
12 March 2025 9:03 PM IST

Even as temperatures continue to soar across Coastal Karnataka, several parts of Dakshina Kannada district experienced much-needed relief with evening showers on Tuesday.

Mangaluru: Even as temperatures continue to soar across Coastal Karnataka, several parts of Dakshina Kannada district experienced much-needed relief with evening showers on Tuesday.

The rainfall, lasting for about an hour in many areas, was accompanied by strong winds, thunder, and even hailstorms in some pockets.
Good rain was reported in Guttigar of Sullia Taluk, while Nintikal, Kadaba, Kokkada, Savanal, Bandaru, Kadirudyavara, and Madanthyar in Kadaba, Puttur, and Belthangady Taluks also received showers. Dharmasthala, Belthangady, and Ujire witnessed significant rainfall, with thunder adding to the intensity in some places. Ujire, Guripalla, Macharu, Kakkinje, and nearby areas recorded hailstorms, marking a sharp contrast to the prevailing heatwave.
The showers brought temporary respite from the scorching temperatures, though gusty winds caused brief disruptions in some regions.
Residents welcomed the rain, hoping for more such relief from the heat in the coming days.


