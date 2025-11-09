Railways Sack Attendant For Throwing Garbage From Moving Train

NEW DELHI: A railway coach attendant who was caught on camera throwing a bag of garbage from a moving train has been removed from service by the railways. The authorities have also imposed a penalty on the contractor responsible for onboard housekeeping.

The action came after a video posted on Instagram went viral, sparking public outrage and debate over cleanliness and waste disposal practices in the railway system.

The video, shared by a user named Abhishek Singh, showed the incident that occurred on November 4, 2025, aboard the Sealdah-Ajmer Express (12987). Singh, who was travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, recorded the attendant tossing a garbage bag onto the tracks. When Singh confronted him, the attendant reportedly replied dismissively, “Should I take it home?”

“I tried to make him understand that what he did was wrong,” Singh said. “But he refused to admit his mistake and kept repeating the same thing.”

Following the video’s circulation, the railways took swift action. In a comment under the post, the North Western Railway confirmed that the attendant, identified as Sanjay Singh, had been removed from service, and a strict penalty had been imposed on the contractor managing the onboard housekeeping staff.

The official comment read: “Your complaint regarding the throwing of garbage from train no. 12987 has been viewed seriously. Contractual staff Sanjay Singh has been removed with immediate effect, and a strict penalty has been imposed on the contractual firm.”

The railways also stated that a counselling drive has been launched to educate onboard housekeeping (OBHS) staff to dispose of waste only at designated stations, ensuring such incidents do not recur.

“Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. Continuous efforts are being made to improve passenger services,” the statement added.