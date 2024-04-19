Railway TTE Rescues Runaway Minor Boy

Vijayawada: A railway travelling ticket examiner (TTE) rescued a runaway minor boy on board train no. 17210 Kakinada Town-Bengaluru Express at Rajahmundry railway station on Thursday.



Vijayawada divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil on Thursday said the minor boy Rehman, a 17-year-old resident of Kakinada town had failed in his intermediate board exams. After he fled from home on Wednesday evening, his parents started enquiring about his whereabouts along with his photo at the bus stand and railway station in Kakinada.

Narendra Patil said licensed porters at Kakinada town station had noticed the boy boarding train no. 17210 Kakinada Town-Bengaluru Express. Following this, the boy’s father Usman relayed the information to his brother residing in Rajahmundry.

Usman’s brother arrived at Rajahmundry railway station and started enquiring about the boy with his photo. S.S. Chandramouli, chief ticketing inspector, Rajahmundry, alerted all ticket-checking staff to trace the boy. He also informed RPF and GRP.

DRM Patil said at 6:43 p.m., as soon the train started rolling into the platform at Rajahmundry railway Station, TC staff and railway police started checking the general coaches at both ends of the train. They noticed a teenage boy sitting on the footboard of the train at Rajahmundry in S-11 coach.

They made inquiries with the boy and gently took him to the TC office at the railway station, where his relatives identified the boy.

Upon inquiry, the boy revealed that he had run away from his home in Kakinada and was contemplating to end his life. TC Staff and GRP counselled the boy and handed him over safely to his relatives after confirming with his parents.

Narendra Patil commended the railway staff for ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers, especially vulnerable individuals like minors.