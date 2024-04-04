Railway Police Seize Rs.11.08 L Unaccounted Cash

Hyderabad: Railway Police seized ₹11.08 lakh of unaccounted cash at Secunderabad Railway Station on Thursday during checks to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Senior inspector of railway police M.A. Majeed and his team, then on duty, grew suspicious of an individual carrying a bag while walking towards the escalator at platform number 6, heading to Kazipet.

According to the police, the individual, who identified himself as Banoth Naveen Kumar, a 25-year-old outsourcing worker at the Boinapally municipal office hails from Mahbubabad district. "Upon inspecting his bag, we found ₹11,08,000 in cash," police said.

During further questioning, "Naveen disclosed that he had recently purchased land in Tukaram Gate and, along with his father and wife, arrived at Secunderabad railway station by the Krishna Express to pay the specified amount to the land seller," they added.

He, however, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or produce valid documentation, so Railway Police seized the cash and handed it over to the Income-Tax Department, said Shaik Saleema, superintendent of railway police, Secunderabad, in a press release.