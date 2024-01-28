Railway Hospital Gets New Infant Care Equipment

Visakhapatnam: The Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam commissioned a state-of-the-art Infant Warmer-cum-LED Double Light Phototherapy unit on Saturday.

East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation has donated this unit to the hospital. Inaugurating the unit, organisation president Manjushree Prasad underlined that the equipment will be very vital in treating neonatal jaundice among babies.

The infant warmer and phototherapy unit has advanced features, along with an inbuilt resuscitation trolley. This combination addresses the challenges posed by neonatal jaundice by reducing the bilirubin levels.

The Divisional Railway Hospital witnesses an average of 15–20 deliveries per month. The introduction of the phototherapy unit is expected to further elevate the hospital's capacity in catering to the growing needs of the community.

Waltair divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad commended the railway women’s organisation for donating the infant care unit towards a noble cause.