Train Tickets to Get Costlier from July 1: Here's What You Need to Know!

Indian Railways is reportedly planning a hike in passenger fares likely to be effective from July 1, 2025.

The reported move aims to compensate for the rising operational costs, however, the fare revision is set to primarily impact long-distance travelers with local and short-distance fares likely to remain untouched.

The hike would be the first in many years but there is no official information from Railway Ministry yet.

Likely new fare structure:

Category Distance Fare Hike Local Trains Any Nil Monthly Pass Any Nil Second Class (Ordinary) Up to 500 KM Nil Second Class (Ordinary) Exceeding 500 KM Rs 0.005 paise per KM Express Trains (Non-AC) Any Rs 0.01 paise per KM AC Trains Any Rs 0.02 paise per KM