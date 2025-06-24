 Top
Home » Nation

Train Tickets to Get Costlier from July 1: Here's What You Need to Know!

Nation
DC Web Desk
24 Jun 2025 3:59 PM IST

The fare hike would be the first in many years but there is no official information from Railway Ministry yet.

Train Tickets to Get Costlier from July 1: Heres What You Need to Know!
x
Representational Image.

Indian Railways is reportedly planning a hike in passenger fares likely to be effective from July 1, 2025.

The reported move aims to compensate for the rising operational costs, however, the fare revision is set to primarily impact long-distance travelers with local and short-distance fares likely to remain untouched.

The hike would be the first in many years but there is no official information from Railway Ministry yet.

Likely new fare structure:
CategoryDistanceFare Hike
Local TrainsAnyNil
Monthly PassAnyNil
Second Class (Ordinary)Up to 500 KMNil
Second Class (Ordinary)Exceeding 500 KM Rs 0.005 paise per KM
Express Trains (Non-AC)AnyRs 0.01 paise per KM
AC Trains AnyRs 0.02 paise per KM

Recently, Indian Railways introduced new rules making Tatkal ticket booking more transparent by making E-Aadhaar verification mandatory for booking. This new change will also come to effect from the end of this month.

This change comes after years of complaints from passengers who were unable to book tickets due to bots and agents grabbing them within seconds of release.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
indian railways ticket price hike India news 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X