Train Tickets to Get Costlier from July 1: Here's What You Need to Know!
The fare hike would be the first in many years but there is no official information from Railway Ministry yet.
Indian Railways is reportedly planning a hike in passenger fares likely to be effective from July 1, 2025.
The reported move aims to compensate for the rising operational costs, however, the fare revision is set to primarily impact long-distance travelers with local and short-distance fares likely to remain untouched.
The hike would be the first in many years but there is no official information from Railway Ministry yet.
|Category
|Distance
|Fare Hike
|Local Trains
|Any
|Nil
|Monthly Pass
|Any
|Nil
|Second Class (Ordinary)
|Up to 500 KM
|Nil
|Second Class (Ordinary)
|Exceeding 500 KM
|Rs 0.005 paise per KM
|Express Trains (Non-AC)
|Any
|Rs 0.01 paise per KM
|AC Trains
|Any
|Rs 0.02 paise per KM
Recently, Indian Railways introduced new rules making Tatkal ticket booking more transparent by making E-Aadhaar verification mandatory for booking. This new change will also come to effect from the end of this month.
This change comes after years of complaints from passengers who were unable to book tickets due to bots and agents grabbing them within seconds of release.