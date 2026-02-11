RailOne App to Replace UTSonMobile from March 1

Hyderabad: Indian Railways urged passengers to switch over to the RailOne app as it would be withdrawing the UTSonMobile app from March 1. The railways said the existing IRCTC or UTS credentials could be used for signing into the RailOne app. This will be useful for booking, tracking, food services in trains, moreover for redressals and grievances.





Telangana TET Jan 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Stands at 51.37%

The results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET) January 2026 were declared on Tuesday, with an overall pass percentage of 51.37, according to the school education department. Candidates can now check their scores on the official website.

A total of 1,95,181 candidates appeared for the examination, including 65,605 in-service teachers and 1,29,576 others. Of them, 1,00,270 qualified. The pass percentage among in-service teachers was higher at 57.76, while it stood at 48.14 among other candidates.

Paper I recorded the highest success rate. Out of the 71,198 candidates who appeared, 51,266 qualified, pushing the pass percentage to 72. Among in-service teachers, 77.04 per cent cleared the paper, compared to 69.22 per cent among others.

In Paper II, Mathematics and Science paper saw 69,861 candidates appear, with 29,598 qualifying. The overall pass percentage stood at 42.37. In-service teachers recorded a pass percentage of 49.13, while it was 38.98 among other candidates.

The Social Studies paper under Paper II reported the lowest pass percentage. Out of 54,122 candidates, 19,406 qualified, taking the overall pass rate to 35.86. Among in-service teachers, 40.72 per cent cleared the paper, while 33.64 per cent of other candidates qualified.





Cyberabad Police to Auction 304 Abandoned Vehicles; Owners Given 6 Months to Claim

The Cyberabad police said it would dispose of 304 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles accumulated across the commissionerate and parked at the Moinabad police station and Bowrampet under the Cyberabad commissionerate. Details of the vehicles are available on the Cyberabad police official website and with N. Veeralingam, MTO-II, reserve inspector, on 8712663357.

The vehicles will be disposed of through an online or open public auction, the police said. Objections or claims from the rightful owners or those with hypothecation interest may submit an application before the Cyberabad commissioner and claim their vehicles within six months. Failure to do so will result in the vehicle being auctioned.



