Raichur City Corporation Sets Deadline to Clear Stray Animals from City Roads

Raichur: With stray cattle, pigs, and dogs becoming a growing nuisance on major roads across Raichur city, the Raichur City Corporation has issued a warning to animal owners and caretakers, urging them to take immediate control of their livestock or face penalties.

The civic body, in a public notice, said that the unchecked presence of animals on city streets is not only hampering vehicular movement but also posing a serious risk to pedestrians and commuters. There are also incidents of road accidents due to stray animals wandering onto busy roads.

The Deputy Commissioner of the City Corporation has given a three-day deadline to all owners and handlers of cattle, pigs, and dogs to retrieve their animals and ensure they are kept within their private premises. Failing to do so will result in legal action and the animals being impounded.

"If these animals are found roaming the streets after the deadline, the Corporation will take action to remove them from the city. The cost of transportation will be recovered from the owners," the notice stated.