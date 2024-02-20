Rahul’s Yatra to Enter MP on March 2, Nath Says He Will Take Part

Bhopal: Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Tuesday broke his silence on his speculated plan to join BJP, by declaring that he would take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, scheduled to begin on March two.



Mr Nath who attended a party meeting, convened by AICC general secretary in-charge of affairs of Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress Jitendra Singh here in the afternoon to finalise Mr Gandhi’s proposed yatra in the state, though video conferencing from Bengaluru, sought to know from the heads of party committees formed for the purpose regarding preparations being made for the programme.

Mr Nath told the meeting that he would take part in the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra, a senior Congress functionary said.

His close aide and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, who attended the meeting, said that “Mr Gandhi is in the Congress and will remain in the Congress”.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh also attended the meeting through video conferencing from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

Later, the AICC general secretary Mr Singh said that Mr Gandhi’s proposed yatra has been given the final shape at the party meeting.

He said that the yatra would enter Morena in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan on March two and cover half a dozen districts in the state in five days before re-entering Rajasthan on March six.

Mr Singh also dismissed speculations of Mr Nath switching to BJP, describing it a rumour being spread by BJP.

He also declared that Mr Nath’s son Nakul, a sitting Congress MP, would be re-nominated by the party for Chhindwara seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said that Mr Gandhi is scheduled to visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh during his yatra in the state.

Mr Gandhi is scheduled to interact with farmers, youths and tribals during his proposed yatra in the state.

He is scheduled to address three big public meetings in Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.



