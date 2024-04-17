Rahul Will Be PM for Next 20 Years, South States Will Benefit: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday expressed confidence that the next prime minister will be Rahul Gandhi, MP from southern state of Kerala, after Lok Sabha elections. He said Narendra Modi, MP from Varanasi, served as the Prime Minister for 10 years and the next Prime Minister will be Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad for 20 years.

Revanth Reddy reminded the voters of Wayanad, from where Rahul Gandhi is seeking reelection as an MP, that they are electing the PM and not just electing an MP. Once Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, he said southern states, which were neglected by the Narendra Modi government, will benefit a lot with huge fund allocations.

Revanth Reddy left for a two-day visit to Kerala on Wednesday to campaign for Rahul Gandhi and Congress-led UDF candidates in Kerala. His campaign evoked a huge response with a massive crowd turning up to greet him and gathering on the sides of the roads and nearby buildings. Revanth Reddy will campaign in a few more states in April and May.

Speaking to media persons at Wayanad, Revanth Reddy said, "Rahul Gandhi is going to be the Prime Minister of this country. For the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has been from Varanasi, and for the coming 20 years, the Prime Minister will be from Wayanad."

Referring to the BJP's "400-plus" slogan, he said, "It will only remain as a slogan but it won't succeed as Modi has got two terms but he has betrayed people."

Alleging that South India faced 'discrimination' during the past 10-year rule of the Modi government, Revanth Reddy said, "South India is also in India. Why didn't Modi come here earlier? Why didn't he give us the bullet train and riverfront like Sabarmati? Modi remembers South India only for votes. He hasn't given political representation to South India in big positions such as President of India, Vice-President, home minister, defence minister, etc. Financial allocations to South India were less compared with North India. The BJP has no right to seek votes in South India. The South has banned them."

Accusing the BJP of indulging in 'legal corruption'. Revanth Reddy said all those who are indulging in corruption including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are working with Modi. “Why is the Kerala CM not supporting the LDF candidate in Wayanad? He is supporting BJP candidate Surendran."

The Chief Minister said that the BJP's claims of '400 paar' were creating doubts among people on EVMs. "Everyone has the same doubt. Even when the BJP MPs meet us in the Central Hall of Parliament, they say that until Modi and EVM are together, you (Congress) won't come to power. What relation does Modi have with EVM? Is EVM Modi's younger brother? Why do the BJP and Modi fear having elections through the ballot paper?"

Stating that elections around the world were being conducted through ballot paper, Revanth Reddy said, “Only India is using EVMs. We, the people, have lost faith in EVM. Only the BJP has faith in EVM, but that's not enough."