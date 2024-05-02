Vijayawada: AICC in-charge for the Congress in AP, Manickam Tagore, has noted that the Telugu Desam has forgotten the Special Category Status demand, and avoided its inclusion in its election manifesto following its electoral tie-up with the BJP.

“The joint manifesto of the alliance is a mixture of the manifestos of the TD and Jana Sena,” he said.

Tagore said the Congress party if elected, will grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh for ten years. Can Chandrababu Naidu make this promise, he asked.

He said Rahul Gandhi would be arriving in AP soon for the election campaign and the dates would be announced in a day or two.

Manickam Tagore asked Naidu whether he would dare announce Muslim reservations in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at any public meeting.

“The Congress party would form the government at the Centre by repeating the 2004 results and Rahul Gandhi would be the next PM,” he said.

So far, two phases of the seven-phase general election have been completed. “The Congress party-led INDIA bloc would have an edge over the BJP and win 60 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats.” The Congress party is contesting 158 assembly seats while the CPI, CPM, and CPI (ML) have some more seats.

Tagore alleged that the YSRC and Telugu Desam are making money through corporate politics in the state. “Corporate giants Adani and Ambani are supporting the TD-JSP-BJP alliance and YSRC respectively. The YSRC has allotted a Rajya Sabha seat to the Ambani family,” he pointed out.

He said the Congress party has promised to provide 4 per cent reservations for Muslim minorities.

“Chandrababu Naidu is the trusted son of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Jagan Mohan Reddy is his adopted son. The TD politics is backed by Adani and the YSRC politics by Ambani. However, there is no difference between the YSRC and TD,” he said and urged the people to vote for the Congress-led INDIA bloc.