Rahul, US VP Kamala Harris speak over phone

Nation
12 July 2024 1:26 PM GMT
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and US Vice President Kamala Harris had a telephonic conversation on Thursday, sources said.Though the specifics of the conversation were not known, this comes in the run-up to the US presidential polls later this year.(PTI Photo)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and US Vice President Kamala Harris had a telephonic conversation on Thursday, sources said.Though the specifics of the conversation were not known, this comes in the run-up to the US presidential polls later this year.

There is talk in Democratic party circles that Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, could step in as a challenger to Donald Trump as questions remain over whether President Joe Biden should continue as the nominee for the November 5 presidential election.

A defiant Biden has insisted that he is "determined" and fit to seek re-election and defeat his Republican rival Trump.

( Source : PTI )
