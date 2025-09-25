Rahul Under Fire From BJP for Interview with British Newspaper

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came under fire from the BJP over his interview with a British newspaper, in which he has been quoted as saying that the “world’s largest democracy is under siege from systematic vote rigging by the government of Narendra Modi” and the Congress's strategy is to "challenge the integrity of India's electoral system by building public pressure."

The ruling party slammed the LoP for attempting to undermine India’s democratic institutions.

Hitting back at Mr Gandhi for his allegations against the Election Commission and the country’s electoral system, the ruling party accused him of maligning the country’s constitutional institutions. The BJP accused the Congress leader of “painting a poor picture of India’s robust electoral system” before foreign publications in a bid to undermine India’s democratic institutions through a propaganda-based strategy to create doubts about the credibility of elections in India.

Attacking Mr Gandhi, the BJP said that the Congress leader is undermining the country and its institutions not on the basis of proof, but on the basis of propaganda. His interview with the Financial Times, a UK-based newspaper, is a "confession and self-detonation".

Recalling Mr Gandhi's earlier statement wherein he had said that he wants to fight against the Indian state, the BJP said after his latest remark no proof is needed that the Congress leader's agenda is anti-India and against B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Gandhi had said, "India’s democracy is under siege from systematic vote-rigging and the Congress party’s strategy is to challenge the integrity of India’s electoral system by building public pressure."

"We are playing the game of mass mobilisation. That’s the only way we have,” the Congress MP had told the British daily.

Rebutting Mr Gandhi’s charges, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala accused him of fanning propaganda without proof and said, “Mr Gandhi’s problem is not the EC but it’s EMI, the entitled mindset of Indira’s grandson… He is acting more like a leader of propaganda rather than the LoP.”

The BJP leader questioned Mr Gandhi and his Congress party’s “hit and run strategy” of throwing allegations without any proof. He cited the earlier remarks made by the LoP, including “we are fighting the Indian state”, “why is Europe oblivious to how a huge chunk of democracy in India has come undone?” and “Sikhs are not free to wear kada and turbans in India”, to accuse him of “falsehood” and running anti-India propaganda.

Mr Poonawala also cited Mr Gandhi’s “baseless” claims that the Indian armed forces are “beaten up” in Arunachal Pradesh, to which the courts took strong objection and also advised him to exercise restraint.