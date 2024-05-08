Gumla (Jharkhand): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday promised to amend the GST Act and bring out a separate Sarna religious code for tribals. He also announced that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished, if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is voted to power and alleged that it was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not by the Army.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Gumla, the former Congress chief said, “I.N.D.I.A. bloc will scrap the Agniveer scheme, a scheme brought by Modi and not by the Army. We do not want to differentiate between martyrs. Anyone sacrificing for the nation should be attributed martyr status, should be given pension”.

The BJP government implemented wrong GST schemes with five tax slabs. We will amend it and make one tax slab which will be minimum. We will reduce the tax burden on the poor, he said.

He attacked the BJP-led centre for betraying tribals and alleged that Modi insulted President Droupadi Murmu. “Modi insulted President Murmu, a tribal, by not inviting her to the new Parliament building inauguration and Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya,” he said.

Alleging that Modi wanted to hand over ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ belonging to tribals to industrialists. Gandhi, speaking at another rally in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, promised to make crores of people ‘lakhpati’ if voted to power. Asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward, he said I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.

“Modi wants to hand over the 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' of the tribals to 14-15 industrialists...Narendra Modi works for Adani, Ambani ...he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure... We will provide Rs.1 lakh annually to poor women if voted to power,” he said.

He also attacked the press for its alleged partisan role and claimed that majority of the media houses are run by industrialists.

Talking about jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Gandhi said the BJP has put the tribal CM behind the bars but “Hemant Soren chootega (he will be released)” to which the crowd responded with slogans like “Jail ka tala tutega, Hemant Soren chootega (jail locks will be broken, Hemant Soren will be released).