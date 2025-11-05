Rahul Promises to Transform Bihar Into Manufacturing Hub

Samastipur:Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in Bihar's Aurangabad, yet again trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the PM wants the youth to stay distracted from pressing problems. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and the INDIA bloc's CM face made a series of fresh poll promises from Patna, including ₹30,000 for all women in the state under the "Mai-Bahan scheme" if the Opposition forms a government in the state.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Aurangabad and Gayaji, Mr Gandhi charged Mr Modi with promoting addiction to social media. "Mr Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook... This is 'reel nasha' (the new high) of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this will ensure that the youth remain distracted and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment," he alleged.



The Congress leader claimed that the Prime Minister and Union home minister Amit Shah are indulging in "vote chori" (vote theft) in Bihar, as they know the NDA will not win the Assembly polls.



Rebutting the repeated assertions by the BJP and other NDA leaders that the Congress party, in alliance with the RJD, will bring back jungle raj if voted to power in Bihar, the Lok Sabha LoP alleged that Mr Modi is promoting lawlessness through vote theft.



"Whenever Modi Ji comes here in Bihar, he speaks about jungle raj. I tell you jungle raj has been brought in Delhi by him who is enabling vote theft. He has done so in Maharashtra and Haryana. He wants to do the same in Bihar. But I am sure that the people of Bihar will defeat his designs," Mr Gandhi asserted.



The Congress leader said the INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, "will be a government of the extremely backward, socially marginalised and Dalits". He promised that the state will be transformed into a manufacturing hub.



Mr Gandhi also promised to revive the ancient glory of Bihar by setting up a state-of-the-art university at Nalanda.

Slamming the NDA government in the state, the Congress leader alleged, "CM Nitish Kumar, who works on the directions from those sitting in New Delhi and Mr Modi, gifted unemployment to the youth of Bihar."

Earlier in the day, before the curtain came down on campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar poll, Mr Yadav made a series of major announcements. He announced that farmers will be given `300 per quintal of paddy and `400 for wheat as a bonus over the minimum support price if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar.



Addressing a press conference at Patna, Mr Yadav also said heads of all primary agricultural credit societies and primary marketing cooperative societies (Vyapar Mandals) will also be given the "status of people's representatives" in the state.



Besides, farmers in Bihar will be provided free electricity for irrigation purposes once the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state.



In a bid to woo the women voters, the RJD leader said, "We have already promised that we will transfer ` 2,500 each into the bank accounts of women every month under the Mai-Bahan scheme. Now we have decided that `30,000 will be transferred in advance (of the entire year) to the accounts of all women in the state under the scheme on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14 next year."