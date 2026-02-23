Rahul, Kharge to launch nationwide protest against India-US interim trade deal

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to kick off the nationwide campaign against the India-US interim trade deal by the party by addressing a farmers rally here on Tuesday.

The decision to oppose the deal was taken at a meeting in the AICC office in Delhi recently, according to Madhya Pradesh unit Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

The US supreme court had struck down the tariff policy of American President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Had the Centre waited for 18 days more and not accepted the interim trade deal, the interests of the farmers of the country could have been protected, Mr. Patwari said.

Mr. Patwari described the interim deal as betrayal of farmers and said that interests of the farmers growing soybean, cotton, and maize crops have particularly been compromised in the deal.

A massive farmers rally is being organized here on Tuesday in protest against the interim trade deal, he said.