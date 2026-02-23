 Top
Home » Nation

Rahul, Kharge to launch nationwide protest against India-US interim trade deal

Nation
23 Feb 2026 1:34 AM IST

Congress to hold farmers rally, calls interim pact a betrayal of growers

Rahul, Kharge to launch nationwide protest against India-US interim trade deal
x
Rahul Gandhi and Kharge to address farmers rally on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to kick off the nationwide campaign against the India-US interim trade deal by the party by addressing a farmers rally here on Tuesday.

The decision to oppose the deal was taken at a meeting in the AICC office in Delhi recently, according to Madhya Pradesh unit Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

The US supreme court had struck down the tariff policy of American President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Had the Centre waited for 18 days more and not accepted the interim trade deal, the interests of the farmers of the country could have been protected, Mr. Patwari said.

Mr. Patwari described the interim deal as betrayal of farmers and said that interests of the farmers growing soybean, cotton, and maize crops have particularly been compromised in the deal.

A massive farmers rally is being organized here on Tuesday in protest against the interim trade deal, he said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge India-US interim trade deal 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X