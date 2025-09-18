Rahul Hydrogen Bomb Revelations Today

New Delhi: Days after Rahul Gandhi said he will soon come out with a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations about “vote chori”, the Congress announced that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will hold a press conference on Thursday.

“Tomorrow September 17, Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium,” Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X.

He, however, did not specify the issue Gandhi would raise.

Addressing the concluding event of his Voter Adhikar Yatra on September 1, Gandhi had said his party will soon come out with a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations about “vote chori” and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.

Last month, Gandhi, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had claimed that over one lakh votes were “stolen” through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka, and asserted that “vote chori” is an “atom bomb on our democracy”