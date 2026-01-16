Rahul Gandhi To Meet Families Of Water Contamination In Indore Today

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday to meet the families of the victims of water contamination.

According to a Congress functionary in Indore, Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to meet families of 13 people killed allegedly due to water contamination in Bhagirathpura in Indore to gather ‘first-hand information’ on the issue.

He is scheduled to interact with the elected representatives of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on the water contamination issue in the city.

The Congress has arranged training of the elected representatives of the civic body on the process to purify the contaminated water by employing the experts, on the occasion, sources said.

The Congress leader is also scheduled to interact with around 200 prominent citizens of Indore to discuss with them on the quality of water being supplied in the Indore city.

Mr. Gandhi’s visit to Indore is a part of strategy by the Congress to launch a campaign in Madhya Pradesh on the issue of poor quality of drinking water being supplied across the state.

The Congress had a few days ago held ‘Nyaya Yatra’ in Indore to highlight the water contamination deaths in the city and suitable compensation to the kin of the people who died due to water contamination.

The party had also held a statewide stir on the issue.

Sources said that the party would carry on its campaign on the issue in the coming days to connect with the people to rebuild its base in the state.