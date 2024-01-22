Rahul Gandhi Stopped from Visiting Assam Shrine, Protests Ensue

A day after attacks on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in central Assam’s Sonitpur district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday was stopped from entering Batadrava Satra, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, forcing Congress workers to sit for a dharana to register their protest.

In fact, the problem started after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to avoid visiting the shrine at the same time when the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held in Ayodhya. Soon after the chief minister’s statement the shrine management asked Mr Gandhi not to visit the shrine before 3 pm on Monday.

Denial of permission unfolded a high drama with Mahila Congress leaders staging a protest, sitting on a dharna to express their dissatisfaction with the denial of permission.

Mr Gandhi himself joined the protest, questioning the authorities as to why he was being prohibited from visiting the temple.

In response Mr Gandhi targeted the Prime Minister and said, “Will PM Modi now decide who can visit a temple and when? We do not want to create any problems, simply pray at the temple." He also said, "I cannot go to Sankardeva's birthplace but others can during a law and order crisis."

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh also slammed the move by local authorities, saying "We live in a democratic country. But here, even the local MP Gaurav Gogoi is being stopped. This is injustice."

The Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra was heavily guarded with tight security measures and a large police presence. Only the local MP and MLA were granted permission to proceed beyond Haiboragaon, which is approximately 20 km away from the shrine. The media team was also restricted from traveling further.

Mr Lalji Desai, the Congress Seva Dal chief, expressed his disapproval, deeming the situation 'shameful.' He criticized both the Prime Minister and the Assam chief minister for not allowing them to pray at the shrine. Mr Desai further claimed that the government was dictating when and where people could pray, asserting that there was no democracy in this matter.

The shrine management however clarified that Mr Gandhi would be permitted to visit the temple at 3 PM.

In a related development Mr Gandhi who is scheduled to travel through Morigaon district as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' – was also stopped from holding a street meeting and a padyatra, or foot march.

The district magistrate's office cited "intelligence inputs" that claimed a threat to "peace and tranquility" to deny Mr Gandhi permission for his events on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headlining the 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

District officials claimed "... miscreants may indulge in anti-social activities by taking advantage of two major events happening on the same day".

The order of the district magistrate said, "With deepest concern for the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi ji... along with our responsibility to avert any possible law and order disruption... we would like you to refrain from holding the proposed street corner meeting... we would like to request you to not stop his vehicle, or carcade during the course of his roadshow... till he reaches his alighting point for lunch and rest..."

It is significant that state administration has also advised Mr Gandhi not to enter the capital city of Guwahati with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.