Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Haryana IPS Officer Who Allegedly Died by Suicide

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide. After landing at the airport here, Gandhi reached Kumar's residence in Sector 24 at 11:08 am to offer his condolences.

Dalit couple, systematic discrimination against officer to demoralise him and damage his career; crores of Dalits in the country getting wrong message: Rahul Gandhi on Haryana IPS officer's suicide#IPSPuranKumar pic.twitter.com/PfZLUNH0FN — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) October 14, 2025

Gandhi paid floral tribute to the late IPS officer and spoke with the bereaved family. The former Congress president's visit came amid stepped up attack by the opposition on the Haryana government over Kumar's alleged suicide. A 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.