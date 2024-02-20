Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Defamation Case Against Amit Shah

New Delhi: A special court in Sultanpur on Tuesday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Union home minister Amit Shah in 2018.

The former Congress president appeared before the MP-MLA court at 11 am amid tight security and came out 25 minutes later and headed straight to Rae Bareli.

Slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” and “Bharat Jodo” were raised as Gandhi, who could not attend the last hearing on January 18, arrived for the hearing. The next hearing will be held on March 2.

Gandhi was granted bail by Judge Yogesh Yadav after filling two bail bonds of Rs 25,000, his counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla told reporters.

A complaint was filed here by BJP leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018 against Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru in May that year during the Karnataka elections.

The complainant referred to Gandhi’s remarks that said, “the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case.”

Gandhi, who was supposed to come by a helicopter from Fursatganj in the neighbouring Amethi district, arrived via road covering a distance of about 75 km, with Congress workers welcoming him along the route.