Rahul Gandhi Dares Assam Police to File More Cases, It Won’t Intimidate Him

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday declared that he would ensure the arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but after the Lok Sabha Election. "If we take action now, they will call it as political move," he said a day after a police case was filed against the senior Congress leader, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra through Assam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who on Wednesday addressed three public meetings in Western Assam dared the Himanta Biswa Sarma government to file as many cases as it can and said that he won’t be intimidated.

Addressing public meetings Mr Gandhi reiterated his charges against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and termed him most corrupt chief minister of the country.

He said, “I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me."

Amid thundering support of the crowd he said, “BJP-RSS wants to wipe out the language, culture, and history of Assam. They want to run Assam from Nagpur, but we will not allow it. Assam will be run from Assam only."

He went on targeting Assam chief minister saying, “While he (Sarma) speaks to you, he steals your land. While you chew betel nut, he corners the supari business. He steals money from your pocket. He has taken land in Kaziranga National Park also".

Further referring to the media conglomerate owned by the wife of Assam chief minister, Mr Gandhi alleged that TV media shows what Mr Sarma wants in the state.

“Sarma is controlled by Amit Shah. If anyone says anything against Amit Shah, he is thrown out by Sarma within two minutes. Tarun Gogoi was also a CM, but he did what Assam wanted. Tarun Gogoi was my guru, but I never told him what to do", he claimed.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Gandhi “fled" from Guwahati city after instigating Congress workers.

The Assam Police on Wednesday booked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar over charges of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed the state director general of police (DGP) to register a case against the Congress MP for allegedly ‘provoking crowd’. "Naxalite tactics" were alien to Assam's culture.