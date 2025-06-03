 Top
Home » Nation

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Modi Surrendered After Trump's Call During Indo-Pak Conflict

Nation
PTI
3 Jun 2025 7:51 PM IST

Citing contrast with 1971 war, Rahul says Indira Gandhi stood firm despite US threat

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Modi Surrendered After Trumps Call During Indo-Pak Conflict
x
Rahul Gandhi claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrendered after a call from Donald Trump during an India-Pakistan standoff, unlike Indira Gandhi who stood firm during the 1971 war.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrendered after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict. He said the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not budge in the 1971 war despite the US sending its Seventh Fleet.

"A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered - history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down," he posted on X after launching the Congress' 'Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan' here in the presence of Congress leaders and workers. "I know BJP-RSS people; if you put even a little pressure and give them just a slight push, they run away out of fear," he said.
Rahul stated that India broke Pakistan in 1971 despite America's threat. "Congress's Babbar Sher and lionesses fight with superpowers, they never bowed down," he added. He said no phone call came during the 1971 war. Even though the 7th fleet, weapons, and an aircraft carrier arrived, Indira Gandhi didn't surrender and said she would do whatever she wants.
"(Mahatma) Gandhi, (Jawaharlal) Nehru, and (Vallabh Bhai) Patel never surrendered, they fought superpowers," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha added.
( Source : PTI )
rahul gandhi narendra modi Rahul Gandhi. Donald Trump India Pakistan war 
India Delhi New Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X