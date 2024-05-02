Raichur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the shielding of JDS leader Prajwal Revanna, named in the sexual harassment of over 2,800 women, and permitted him to leave the country.

During his rally, Gandhi highlighted the allegations of sexual harassment against Revanna and launched a scathing attack on the BJP, Prime Minister Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Referring to a letter written by a BJP leader to Amit Shah detailing the atrocities and harassment committed by Prajwal Revanna's family, Rahul Gandhi accused the home minister of inaction despite knowledge of the allegations.

Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Modi for endorsing Prajwal Revanna despite the allegations against him and asked why the Prime Minister was protecting him and urging voters to support him.

"Those women who faced harassment and molestation in some form should remember that Prajwal has done similar acts by victimising 400 women. If Amit Shah knew about this then even the Prime Minister did. Women of India and Karnataka want to ask why is the Prime Minister protecting this person and why he had asked to vote for him,” he questioned.

He alleged that despite Amit Shah's awareness of the accusations, Prajwal Revanna was allowed to leave for Germany.

"Despite all agencies being under the control of the Central government, Prajwal Revanna was allowed to escape. Now the Prime Minister is hesitant to visit Karnataka. All meetings have been cancelled. However, he should be aware that women are aware of his support for Revanna in allying with his party. The individuals who govern the country have shielded him (Revanna)," he emphasised.

He stressed the difference in principles between Congress and the BJP, accusing the latter of prioritising power over justice and disregarding the suffering of women and the poor.

"The Prime Minister must not evade Karnataka. He should visit and address the issue of Prajwal Revanna. If the home minister had prior knowledge of his actions, it constitutes criminal negligence. Action should be taken, especially considering minor girls were among the victims. The protection of a rapist is intolerable," he added.