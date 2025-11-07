Rahul Claims BJP Leaders Voted Both in Delhi, First Phase of Bihar Polls

Banka: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that BJP leaders, who had exercised their franchise in Delhi, also cast votes in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls.

Gandhi, addressing an election rally in Banka, also asserted that the Congress produced evidence of "vote chori" (vote theft) in the Haryana polls, and the Election Commission cannot deny the charges.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha had on Wednesday alleged that the Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen", citing electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure the party's victory.

"I came to know yesterday that BJP leaders who cast votes in Delhi, also voted in the first phase of the Bihar polls (on Thursday)," the former Congress president said.

He, however, did not elaborate further or mention anybody by name.

"Out of the 2 crore voters in Haryana, 29 lakh electors are fake... The BJP indulged in 'vote chori' in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, and now they are trying to repeat it in Bihar. But, I am certain the people of Bihar will not allow this to happen in their state," Gandhi asserted.

He also accused the NDA government of encouraging youth to make social media reels to "divert attention from pressing issues."

"Reels are the addiction of the 21st century," Gandhi said.

At another poll rally in Bhagalpur, the Rae Bareli MP alleged that farmers, labourers and weavers in Bihar neither get loans from banks, nor is their debt waived.

The BJP-led government, however, always waives loans of certain corporates, Gandhi claimed.

Gandhi also asserted that TV channels get paid by the BJP to show the Prime Minister's face 24 hours.

"The media is being controlled by the BJP... Whatever we say, you can see that on social media... But, not on TV channels. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the EC stole the Haryana polls, and we have the evidence in black and white... I can say with full confidence that the Haryana government is 'Chori ki Sarkar' (government formed through theft)," he claimed.