Rahul: BJP Steals Votes Wholesale

New Delhi:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified his attack on the BJP, accusing it of indulging in "wholesale theft" of elections and alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the PM by "stealing elections." He said the Congress would "show the country's youth and Gen Z how the BJP manipulates democracy."

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that the BJP had done the same during the Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh elections held last year.

The BJP dismissed his allegations as "false and baseless," accusing Gandhi of "defaming India's democracy and undermining the Election Commission to hide his failures."

Gandhi said the process of uncovering what he called "voter theft" was ongoing. "We have a lot of material and we will continue this process. We will clearly show India's youth that Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister by stealing elections. The BJP steals elections, there will be no doubt left," he alleged.

Referring to his Wednesday press conference, in which he claimed that the Haryana Assembly elections were "stolen," Gandhi said, "It is simple. I showed in my presentation that the Haryana election was not an election, it was wholesale theft."

He further said that despite his detailed allegations, including "fake votes, fake photographs, and voter list manipulation", neither the Election Commission nor the BJP had provided a substantive response. "The BJP is defending the EC but not denying my claims," he asserted.

Citing electoral roll data, Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh entries were fake and that the EC had colluded with the BJP to secure its victory. "The media keeps showing small examples like a Brazilian model voting, but the reality is that Modi, Amit Shah, and the EC are together attacking the Constitution," he said.

He added, "The Constitution says 'one man, one vote,' but Haryana showed otherwise. There were cases of multiple votes under one name, fake entries, and even 200 photographs of a single woman in one booth. This is what they have done in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, and what they are now doing in Bihar. It has also happened repeatedly in Gujarat. This is the real issue."