“Rahul Baba, We Will Not Let Assam Be Infiltrator-Dominated”: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a frontal attack on the Congress, positioning the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2026 as a decisive battle over identity, security, and governance.

Addressing a large gathering at Patharkandi in Barrak Valley, Mr Shah asserted that they are committed to protect Assam’s demographic and cultural character at all costs under BJP leadership.

Accusing the Congress of encouraging illegal infiltration for electoral gains, Mr Shah warned that such practices threaten the livelihoods of indigenous communities. “I declare this from here today, and Rahul Baba, listen to this loud and clear, we will not allow Assam to become an infiltrator-dominated region,” said the union home minister, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while accusing the opposition of engaging in vote-bank politics.

Addressing three public rallies in Barrak Valley, Mr Shah asserted that the BJP has already stopped new infiltration and started the process of identifying infiltrators to drive them out. “Elect a BJP government. We have already identified the infiltrators. Now, the time has come to weed them out, one by one,” he said, adding that infiltration would be completely stopped if BJP-led governments are in power across Assam, West Bengal, and Tripura.

Mr Shah stressed that a coordinated political alignment across Assam and neighbouring states would be key to tackling cross-border infiltration.

He argued that if BJP-led governments are in power in Assam, West Bengal, and Tripura simultaneously, stricter enforcement mechanisms would ensure that infiltration is brought to a halt.

Highlighting the proposal to rename Karimganj as Shribhumi, Mr Shah said that such initiatives reflect the party’s commitment to preserving regional heritage, while alleging that Congress lacks sensitivity toward local traditions.

Mr Shah also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s connection to Indian cultural ethos, accusing that Congress leadership is disconnected from the sentiments of the people in the region.

He asserted that the BJP is committed to "protecting 'Jaati' (community) ', Maati (land) and 'Bheti' (foundation) in Assam".

Pointing out that the BJP changed the name of Karimganj to Sribhumi, but ''how will those with roots in Italy know what the significance of the name change is?"

He reminded, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared both Assamese and Bengali as classical languages.”

Turning to policy matters, Mr Shah also defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), arguing that it is aimed at providing refuge to persecuted minorities, while accusing Congress of opposing the legislation for political convenience. He further alleged that Congress governments weakened Assam’s safeguards by repealing earlier legal provisions and introducing laws that made it harder to detect and deport illegal migrants. He was referring to Illegal Migration Determination by Tribunal Act which was scrapped by the Supreme Court.

"A 'parivartan' (change) is inevitable in West Bengal. Once the BJP comes to power in the state, all infiltrators from Assam, Tripura and Bengal will be sent back to their countries," Mr Shah said. The election campaign for April 9 assembly elections came to an end on Tuesday.