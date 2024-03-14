Ragidi Laxma Reddy, Atram Sakku BRS Picks for Malkajgiri, Adilabad

Laxma Reddy, who quit the Congress after he failed to get that party’s ticket from Uppal in the Assembly elections, joined the BRS last October.

Atram Sakku, who had won from Asifabad ST constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket, subsequently joined the BRS party. However, he was not given the ticket in the 2023 Assembly elections but has found favour with the party leadership for the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, former minister Ch Malla Reddy who set off a fresh round of speculation about his political plans after he met with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Thursday, scotched rumours over his apparent plans to quit the BRS. He clarified that his meeting with Shivakumar was not political and had to do with setting up a university in Karnataka.

He, however, said that the 2023 Assembly election in which he won from Medchal constituency was his last and that he would not contest anymore elections in the future.