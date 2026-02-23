Raghunathgunj ERO Hospitalized After Falling Unconscious At Office

Berhampore : Raghunathgunj assembly ERO ( electoral registration officer) Tapas Kumar Roy lied unconscious at his office on monday due to tremendous SIR pressure, Later his office colleagues admitted him at the Teghari hospital, later shifted to Jangipur hospital Where he was under treatment. His wife Banashri Ghosh said "he became restless due to tremendous SIR work pressure even he compelled to work till 1.30 am on Sunday night. His office colleagues admitted him at the hospital. Doctors advised him for rest.