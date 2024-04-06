Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju Joins Telugu Desam Party

Kakinada: The controversial YSRC Narsapur Lok Sabha member K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju joined the Telugu Desam in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu at Prajagalam Yatra in Palakollu in West Godavari district on Friday night.



Chandrababu welcomed him to the party and told the people that Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju has suffered a lot due to the YSRC government and he was tortured by the CID. He said Raju approached the high court for justice.



Earlier, Raju told the media at his residence at Pedaamiram village near Bhimavaram that he would join the TD and he “wants to contest the LS polls, but it depends on Chandrababu whether he gives an assembly or Lok Sabha ticket” to him.