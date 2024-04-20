Raghu Rama Krishna Raju’s Wife Files TD Nomination From Undi Assembly Seat, Raju Likely To Get It

Kanumuri Rama Devi, wife of Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, filed one set of nomination papers representing the Telugu Desam on behalf of her husband for contest from the Undi assembly segment in West Godavari on Friday.

She, along with son Bharat and Raghu Raju’s supporters arrived at the Tahsildar office and filed the nomination papers before the West Godavari joint collector and RO, Praveen Aditya.

Telugu Desam sources say that there may be a change of nominee for the Undi assembly segment as the present nominee and sitting MLA Manthena Rama Raju is likely to be replaced.





They say TD chief Chandrababu Naidu called up Manthena Rama Raju and asked him to meet him on Saturday. This is to persuade him for a change of nominee with an assurance that he would be given his due at an appropriate time.

There is a chance of Raghu Rama Krishna Raju being accommodated at the Undi assembly segment as the Telugu Desam nominee, these sources stress.

As the Telugu Desam leadership is planning to issue B-Forms to some contestants on April 21, Rahu Rama Krishna Raju is learnt to have informed his confidants that he would file his nomination papers on April 22.

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who was elected as MP representing the YSR Congress from Narsapuram Lok Sabha segment in the 2019 elections turned rebel and started criticising chief minister Jagan Reddy and other YSRC leaders. He used to stay in Delhi and “never visited his home segment” to take up developmental works in the last five years, it is alleged.

The BJP did not accept his request for a ticket to contest again from Narasapuram LS. It fielded Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Raju as alliance nominee. TD also turned down his request.

Rama Krishna Raju however used to claim he would get the ticket from either BJP or TD for the Narasapuram LS. After facing rejection from both parties, and losing hope in other parties too, he joined the Telugu Desam recently and started pleading for even a ticket for Undi assembly segment.

As per norms in filing of nominations, contestants can submit nomination forms by mentioning the name of the party. They need to submit B-Forms issued by the political parties before the last date of nominations, which is April 25.