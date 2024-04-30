Raghav Chadha To Have Eye Surgery In London, Saurabh Bhardwaj On AAP MP's Absence

It has been more than a month since Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put behind the bars by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the general elections for Delhi NCR parliamentary seats are less than a month away. It is a crucial time for Aam Aadmi Party bereft of its convener's on ground presence. In such a scenario, absence of one its prominent leaders Raghav Chadha from the ground zero has been raising eyebrows and is giving rise to speculations in the political circles.



Regarding the same, media on Tuesday questioned Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Chadha's prolonged absence. Saurabh Bhardwaj informed the media persons that Raghav Chadha was dealing with a serious eye ailment which if unattended could result in loss of vision. Hence, Chadha has been in UK for some time to treat the condition and would now possibly be undergoing vitrectomy surgery to fix the same. The surgery is to prevent eye's retinal detachment.

The condition results in development of small holes in the retina which poses serious threat to eye sight and requires immediate surgical intervention to prevent irreversible damage. In retinal detachment the delicate tissue at the back of the eye becomes detached from its usual position, resulting in loss of vision.







