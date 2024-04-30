Top
Raghav Chadha To Have Eye Surgery In London, Saurabh Bhardwaj On AAP MP's Absence

30 April 2024 11:57 AM GMT
Raghav Chadha one of the senior AAP leaders and Rajya Sabha MP is to undergo vitrectomy surgery in United Kingdom. The surgery is to prevent eye's retinal detachment which if untreated could result is in loss of sight.
Raghav Chadha To Have Eye Surgery In London, Saurabh Bhardwaj On AAP MPs Absence
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha Source: PTI

It has been more than a month since Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put behind the bars by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the general elections for Delhi NCR parliamentary seats are less than a month away. It is a crucial time for Aam Aadmi Party bereft of its convener's on ground presence. In such a scenario, absence of one its prominent leaders Raghav Chadha from the ground zero has been raising eyebrows and is giving rise to speculations in the political circles.

Regarding the same, media on Tuesday questioned Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Chadha's prolonged absence. Saurabh Bhardwaj informed the media persons that Raghav Chadha was dealing with a serious eye ailment which if unattended could result in loss of vision. Hence, Chadha has been in UK for some time to treat the condition and would now possibly be undergoing vitrectomy surgery to fix the same. The surgery is to prevent eye's retinal detachment.

The condition results in development of small holes in the retina which poses serious threat to eye sight and requires immediate surgical intervention to prevent irreversible damage. In retinal detachment the delicate tissue at the back of the eye becomes detached from its usual position, resulting in loss of vision.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
