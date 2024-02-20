Rachakonda CP Counsels Newly-selected Constable Candidates

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi on Monday told constable trainees that nine months of training at the Amberpet police headquarters was a new step in their lives. He told them that the training would help them in policing operations.

Addressing the constables at an event, he said they would be divided into batches and sent to different training centres. “There’s a good chance that you will work alongside the people whom you meet at the training centres, which builds camaraderie,” Joshi said.



“The main goal of training is to teach candidates discipline and self-command, which will pave the way for efficient policing. All the concepts taught during training must be learnt with discipline and dedication,” Joshi said.

DCP Admin Indira, additional DCP Shyam Sunder, ACP Narender Goud, ACP Immanuel, CAO Pushparaj participated in the event.



