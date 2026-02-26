QR Codes to Guide Pilgrims During Chardham Yatra 2026

He stated that QR codes will be displayed at prominent locations along the routes to the Chardham shrines to enable devotees to access details of nearby facilities and essential services. Clear signage will also be installed at major points, and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the pilgrimage will be released ahead of the season.

The Chief Secretary said district magistrates of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been directed to coordinate with departments and agencies to streamline arrangements. The government has sought a comprehensive crowd management plan addressing challenges faced in previous years.

Bardhan said departments have been instructed to complete their responsibilities in a time-bound manner to ensure a safe and organised pilgrimage. Special focus will be placed on health, electricity supply and disaster management.

He directed the health department to ensure that medical facilities on the Kedarnath and Badrinath routes remain fully operational. The energy department has been asked to provide uninterrupted power supply. Disaster Management and Police departments will issue real-time updates on traffic and crowd conditions through WhatsApp alerts.

Officials have also been asked to ensure advance deployment of machinery and equipment along the yatra routes and mapping of assets for rapid response. The animal husbandry department will coordinate with local bodies for registration and treatment of mules and horses and for disposal of carcasses in case of casualties during the pilgrimage, he added.



