Pvt Hospitals Looting Poor Patients: Narsaiah Goud

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Goud said that the state government is yet to ring in summer relief measures even as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had himself admitted that water reservoirs and other water bodies in the state have been drying up. The state is not in a position to initiate any relief measures as the coffers are empty, he said, while pointing out that Revanth Reddy is on frequent visits to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking additional loans. The state government is not in a position to even take up drainage pipeline works in the villages, he said.



Accusing the Congress of making empty promises, Goud said that like Rahul Gandhi who can never become the Prime Minister, the Congress party will never implement its six guarantees in the state.

“The assets, if any, were created following the release of Rs 9.36 lakh crore by the Centre. The central government had taken up a 5,000 km highway network; gave Rs 18,000 crore fertilizer subsidy to farmers and had released Rs 37,000 crore for several schemes in the welfare sector,” he said.

On the other hand, with its lopsided approach, the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government pushed the state into a debt-trap, Goud said.



