PVR INOX Cancels India-Pakistan Match Screening After Shiv Sena (UBT) Protest

Mumbai: Following a threat from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the PVR INOX on Sunday cancelled live screening of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Broadcasting matches with a nation responsible for terrorism is a direct insult to the families of our martyrs, said Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut.

Taking to X, Shiv Sena-UBT said that the PVR management has cancelled all its shows of the India vs Pakistan match after an appeal from party leader Akhil Chitre.

“The cricket match between India and Pakistan is a mockery of the sentiments of the Indian public. Shiv Sena leader Akhil Chitre, after discussing this matter with the 'PVR' management, has led to the cancellation of all shows of India-Pakistan cricket matches in PVR cinemas,” the party said.

In another X post, Chitre said the Shiv Sena-UBT stands not just with Mumbai or Maharashtra, but with the entire country. “Once again, it is proven that Shiv Sena – yesterday, today, and tomorrow – can influence not just Mumbai and Maharashtra, but the whole of Hindustan!” he posted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed its opposition after the PVR Cinemas announced that it would screen the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan live across its theatres on 28th September at 8 PM. The post on its social media highlighted the intensity of the cricket rivalry, calling it ‘cricket’s fiercest rivalry’ and urging fans to watch the match on the big screen.

However, Raut criticised PVR, questioning if the ‘P’ in PVR stood for Pakistan. He opposed the decision to broadcast a match involving Pakistan, describing it as a “direct insult to the families of our martyrs.”

“How can PVR dare to broadcast an India–Pakistan match across the country, especially when people like Sonam Wangchuk are arrested for allegedly showing sympathy towards Pakistan? Broadcasting matches with a nation responsible for terrorism is a direct insult to the families of our martyrs. Playing cricket with Pakistan = supporting terror. @PVRSupport – the nationalist public is watching. Don’t test our patience,” said Raut on X.