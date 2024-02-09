PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan, Chowdhary Charan Singh conferred with Bharat Ratna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared information that the Government of India is conferring the nation’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Indian agronomist and agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan.

Taking to X, Modi reminded that Narasimha Rao deserved the award being a distinguished scholar and statesman. “Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth. Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage.”

MS Swaminathan is being conferred the prestigious award in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. “He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs,” Modi posted.

Former PM Chowdhary Charan Singh was also conferred with the nation’s highest award. “We are fortunate to see former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh being conferred with the Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his contribution to the country. He dedicated his entire life for the rights of farmers and their welfare,” PM Modi said in an X post.

With this, the highest civilian award has been conferred on a total of five persons this year.

Earlier, this award was conferred on BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, former CM of Bihar Karpoori Thakur.