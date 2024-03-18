Puttaparthi MLA’s Ex-driver Gets Half Tonsured

Anantapur: Maheswar Reddy, former driver of Puttaparthi MLA D. Sridhar Reddy, tonsured half of his head as well as half his moustache. A video of the ex-driver, with a half shaven head and moustache, has gone viral on social media.

Maheswar Reddy had been working as the driver of the Puttaparthi YSRC MLA. He fell out with his boss and quit as his driver.

Since then, he had started taking bets with his friends that YSRC will not re-nominate Sridhar Reddy from Puttaparthi. However, the ruling party has given the ticket from Puttaparthi to the sitting MLA.

Following this, as per the bet taken, Maheswar Reddy got half tonsured at the Peddamma temple in Puttaparthi.

The video of the driver getting half tonsured has gone viral on social media.