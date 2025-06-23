Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin on Monday, calling the US strikes an absolutely unprovoked aggression and reaffirming Russian support for Tehran. This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran; (it) has no basis or justification, Putin said at Monday's meeting.

We, for our part, are making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people, Putin said, noting Russia's long-standing, good, reliable relations with Iran. Araghchi thanked Russia for condemning the actions of Israel and the US against Iran. These aggressive actions by Israel and the US are completely illegitimate and violate international rules and international norms. We are defending our sovereignty and country, and our defence is legitimate, he said.