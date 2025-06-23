 Top
Putin Calls US Strikes on Iran Unprovoked Aggression

AP
23 Jun 2025 5:05 PM IST

Russian president reaffirms support for Tehran, says Moscow will aid Iranian people

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the recent US strikes on Iran as “absolutely unprovoked aggression” during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who praised Moscow’s backing and highlighted Russia’s role in Iran’s nuclear energy program.
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin, condemning US strikes on Iran as unprovoked aggression.

  • Putin reaffirmed Russia's support for Iran during the meeting.
  • Araghchi expressed gratitude for Russia's condemnation of US and Israeli actions.
  • Both leaders emphasized their long-standing partnership, particularly in Iran's nuclear energy sector.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin on Monday, calling the US strikes an absolutely unprovoked aggression and reaffirming Russian support for Tehran. This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran; (it) has no basis or justification, Putin said at Monday's meeting.

We, for our part, are making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people, Putin said, noting Russia's long-standing, good, reliable relations with Iran. Araghchi thanked Russia for condemning the actions of Israel and the US against Iran. These aggressive actions by Israel and the US are completely illegitimate and violate international rules and international norms. We are defending our sovereignty and country, and our defence is legitimate, he said.

Araghchi said that Russia has always been Iran's partner in the peaceful nuclear energy sector and played a positive role in negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme. In the sphere of Iran's nuclear programme, Russia has always been a partner for us. It built the Bushehr nuclear power plant, he said.
( Source : AP )
AP
