India on the Side of Peace: PM Modi Tells Putin

Nation
5 Dec 2025 12:38 PM IST

In his televised opening remarks at the summit, Modi said the conflict should come to an end through dialogue and diplomacy.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

India is not neutral and it is on the side of peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed this to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their annual summit talks here on Friday. In his televised opening remarks at the summit, Modi said the conflict should come to an end through dialogue and diplomacy.

We support a peaceful solution to the conflict, the prime minister said.

On his part, Putin said Russia is working on a peaceful solution to the conflict.


